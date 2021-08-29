OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 119.6% in August

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the July 29th total of 235,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of OPGN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. OpGen has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

