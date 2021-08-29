Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $98,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

