DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $110.89 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stryker were worth $110,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.42. 953,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.37. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.