Intrust Bank NA Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.20. 1,007,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,037. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

