DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $68.66 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,054 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $68,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 360,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.51. 786,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,112. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

