DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Twilio worth $89,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

NYSE TWLO traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.25. 1,064,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,010. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.