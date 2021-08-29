Intrust Bank NA Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $289.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

