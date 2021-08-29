Doctors Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.61 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $198.52 million and $4.61 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

