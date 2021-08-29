DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Friday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.