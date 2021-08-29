DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Friday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

