MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,150,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,599,000 after purchasing an additional 77,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 59,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

