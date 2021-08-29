Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Announces $0.54 Semi-Annual Dividend

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.536 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of WTKWY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.66. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

