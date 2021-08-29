Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 117,078 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $29,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of FCX traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,805,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,893. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.