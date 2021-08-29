Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declines By 35.8%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 14,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

