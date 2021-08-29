MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

