Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

