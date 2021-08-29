Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,137,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

