Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $31,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.78. The stock had a trading volume of 438,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.51. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

