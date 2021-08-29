Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 3.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $72,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

