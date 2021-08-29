Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

