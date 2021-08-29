Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,128 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,140,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. 1,126,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

