Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,813 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of Vipshop worth $37,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987,076. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.