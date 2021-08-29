Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 145,184 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Cerner worth $42,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $76.84. 1,330,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

