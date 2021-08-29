Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.44 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.41.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.81. 3,096,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

