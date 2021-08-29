Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.24% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.17. The company had a trading volume of 101,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,539. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

