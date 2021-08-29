Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 21,200 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $22,778,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,179,000 after buying an additional 835,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

