Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 290,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

