Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.