Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Expands By 77.4%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the July 29th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SFET stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,125. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe-T Group in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Safe-T Group in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

