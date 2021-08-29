iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 85.3% in August

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of RING stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,088. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.312 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,310,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.