Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.37)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.39 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $8.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

