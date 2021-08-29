Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 122,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,450. The firm has a market cap of $696.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

