Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,325 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 691,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

