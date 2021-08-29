Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.