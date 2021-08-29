Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $163.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

