Analysts Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target at $81.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 2,247,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,600. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

