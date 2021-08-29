Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $99.38

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.79. 224,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

