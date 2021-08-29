Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,578 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $291.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

