Hyman Charles D Sells 1,022 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

KMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,133,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

