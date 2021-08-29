Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. 461,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $135,468.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,808.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock worth $4,485,658. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

