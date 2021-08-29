Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,073 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.43. 379,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

