Hyman Charles D Invests $204,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after buying an additional 498,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 1,827,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.