Core Alternative Capital Buys 20,658 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

