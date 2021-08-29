Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

