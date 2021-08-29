Intrust Bank NA Has $6.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.