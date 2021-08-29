Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after buying an additional 159,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

