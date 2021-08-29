VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

VMW traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.18. 5,420,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

