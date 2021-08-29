Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in August

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.85. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $184.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

