DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Update

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the July 29th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBKSF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 81,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,176. DigiMax Global has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DigiMax Global in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

