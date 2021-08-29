Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $3.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.01%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

