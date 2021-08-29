Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $66.22 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $66.22 million and $11.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,439,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

